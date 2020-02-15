Home Nation

CM Nitish Kumar's policies increased unemployment in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

The statement comes in the backdrop of RJD's 'Berozgari Hatao' (Eradicate Unemployment) Yatra scheduled to held at Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna on February 23.

Published: 15th February 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has amplified the problem of unemployment in the state instead of resolving it.

"These people are scared and know that unemployment is a big issue. Nitish Kumar could not solve the problem and increased it instead," Yadav told ANI.

The statement comes in the backdrop of RJD's 'Berozgari Hatao' (Eradicate Unemployment) Yatra scheduled to held at Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna on February 23.

Tejashwi Yadav will lead the Patna rally, following which it will be held in every district of the state.

Attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav told ANI on Thursday, "Nitishji has been at the helm of affairs in the state for years and has completely destroyed Bihar in the matter of employment. There is rampant unemployment in Bihar but the Chief Minister's focus is solely on saving his chair."

This bid can also be seen as RJD's attempt to increase its voter base in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November this year.

Currently, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is ruling in a coalition with BJP in Bihar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Nitish Kumar RJD Bihar politics unemployment
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp