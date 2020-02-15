CM Nitish Kumar's policies increased unemployment in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

By ANI

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has amplified the problem of unemployment in the state instead of resolving it.

"These people are scared and know that unemployment is a big issue. Nitish Kumar could not solve the problem and increased it instead," Yadav told ANI.

The statement comes in the backdrop of RJD's 'Berozgari Hatao' (Eradicate Unemployment) Yatra scheduled to held at Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna on February 23.

Tejashwi Yadav will lead the Patna rally, following which it will be held in every district of the state.

Attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav told ANI on Thursday, "Nitishji has been at the helm of affairs in the state for years and has completely destroyed Bihar in the matter of employment. There is rampant unemployment in Bihar but the Chief Minister's focus is solely on saving his chair."

This bid can also be seen as RJD's attempt to increase its voter base in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November this year.

Currently, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is ruling in a coalition with BJP in Bihar.