India, Portugal cement ties with seven pacts

This is the first time a Portuguese President is visiting India since 2007.  Sousa will also travel to Maharashtra and Goa during his four-day visit.

Published: 15th February 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi shakes hand with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday.

PM Narendra Modi shakes hand with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo| EPS/Shekhar yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Friday held talks and signed seven agreements to increase cooperation in a wide range of areas. Sousa arrived in India with a large delegation on Thursday night on a four-day visit. This is the first time a Portuguese President is visiting India since 2007.  Sousa will also travel to Maharashtra and Goa during his four-day visit.

Apart from work in focus areas such as investment, transport, ports and intellectual property rights, the agreements include setting up of a national maritime museum heritage complex at Lothal in Gujarat and a bilateral mobility partnership. Earlier in the day, the Portuguese President was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday evening at a banquet hosted in his honour.

Portugal is an important partner for India with bilateral ties witnessing progress over the past one and a half-decade. In 2015, Abu Salem and Monica Bedi were extradited from Portugal to face terror charges in India. Modi visited Portugal in June 2017 during which 11 agreements were signed covering areas including space, nano-technology, biotechnology. 

