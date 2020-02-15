Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee worried about our tie-up with CPM: West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra

Earlier, Banerjee had criticised opposition parties in the state for spreading 'political pollution' and accused the CPM and the Congress for 'politically surrendering' before the BJP.

Published: 15th February 2020 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra on Saturday claimed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee was "worried" about the tie-up between the Congress and the Left.

Mitra's reaction came a day after the West Bengal chief minister criticised opposition parties in the state for spreading "political pollution" and accused the CPI(M) and the Congress for "politically surrendering" before the BJP.

"The chief minister is worried with the alliance between the Congress and the CPI(M). She has been saying this out of frustration because her prediction since 1998 that our alliance will fail was proved wrong time and again," Mitra said.

The Congress is fighting against the BJP across the country to counter its "politics of hatred", the Congress leader said. "Is this (attack on the Congress) her attempt to weaken our fight," Mitra asked.

The Congress veteran also said that the party was aiming to take their alliance with the Left parties to the grassroots for the upcoming civic polls and assembly elections in West Bengal. "We have formed this alliance (with the Left) not only for the upcoming elections but on demand of the common people. We will fight the upcoming civic polls together," Mitra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Congress Somen Mitra Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee CPM Congress tie up
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp