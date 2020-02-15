NIA files supplementary charge sheet against seven PLFI members

Home Nation

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said that it has filed supplementary charge sheet against seven operatives of the PLFI, a Proscribed Maoist organisation in connection with its probe into recovery of foreign-made arms and ammunition.

The anti-terror probe agency filed the first supplementary charge sheet against seven accused on Friday in a Special NIA court in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Those who have been chargesheeted are Gulab Kumar Yadav, Ravi Yadav, Rakesh Kumar Paswan, Santosh Yadav a.k.a. Tiger, Suresh Yadav and Pramjeet Mochi, all residents of Chatra district and Pawan Kumar Yadav a resident of Latehar district of Jharkhand.

The NIA said that they have been charged under several sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act in connection with the case.

An NIA spokesperson in Delhi said that during probe it was found that the seven accused are operatives of PLFI and they used to extort levy from the contractors of governmental development projects and transporters.

"Further, they acquired foreign-made arms and ammunition illegally which were used to intimidate the contractors and businessmen for committing extortion," the official said.

The NIA official claimed that levies collected from them were not only used for "terror activities" but also for "acquiring" immovable properties.

"Six chargesheeted accused are already arrested and are currently in judicial custody while one accused Mochi is still absconding," the official added.

The NIA had taken over the probe in February 2019 from the Jharkhand Police, which had earlier registered the case at Balumath police station in Latehar.

The case pertains to an incident in which members of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a proscribed organization by the state government, had gathered in the Titir Mahua forest area of Balubhang and were conspiring to conduct an unlawful act.

"On the basis of credible information, a raid was conducted and four accused were arrested along with foreign-made arms and ammunition," the NIA said.

