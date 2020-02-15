NSA against Kafeel Khan for ‘hate speech’ at AMU

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The chances for Dr Kafeel Khan walking out of the Mathura jail ended on Friday after the UP Police invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against him over his alleged inflammatory speech at Aligarh Muslim University during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests on December 12, 2019. The UP STF had arrested the doctor from Mumbai on January 29 after an FIR had been lodged against him. However, on Monday Dr Khan was granted bail after he furnished a bail bond of `60,000 with the condition of not repeating the crime.

“NSA has been slapped against Dr Kafeel Khan. He will remain in jail,” said Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari. Under the provisions of NSA, the accused faces preventive detention for months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order. “We got to know on Friday morning that NSA has been slapped on Dr Kafeel. He is being targeted at the behest of the state government,” the doctor’s brother Adeel Shab said.