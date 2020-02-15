Home Nation

NSA against Kafeel Khan for ‘hate speech’ at AMU

“NSA has been slapped against Dr Kafeel Khan. He will remain in jail,” said Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari.

Published: 15th February 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Kafeel Khan

Dr Kafeel Khan. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The chances for Dr Kafeel Khan walking out of the Mathura jail ended on Friday after the UP Police invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against him over his alleged inflammatory speech at Aligarh Muslim University during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests on December 12, 2019. The UP STF had arrested the doctor from Mumbai on January 29 after an FIR had been lodged against him. However, on Monday Dr Khan was granted bail after he furnished a bail bond of `60,000 with the condition of not repeating the crime. 

“NSA has been slapped against Dr Kafeel Khan. He will remain in jail,” said Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari. Under the provisions of NSA, the accused faces preventive detention for months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.  “We got to know on Friday morning that NSA has been slapped on Dr Kafeel. He is being targeted at the behest of the state government,” the doctor’s brother Adeel Shab said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kafeel Khan Aligarh Muslim University
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp