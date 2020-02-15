Home Nation

Pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore on the DoT by midnight, government warns after SC snipes at telcos

Department of Telecommunications faces apex court’s ire for delaying recovery of dues

Published: 15th February 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By Jonathan Ananda & Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  All hopes of judicial relief turned to ashes for India’s incumbent telecom majors on Friday in the face of the Supreme Court’s fiery indignation over non-compliance of its orders in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case. Heading a three-judge bench, Justice Arun Mishra launched into a furious tirade pulling up both the companies and the Department of Telecom (DoT) for violating its order mandating January 23 as the deadline for payment of Rs1.47 lakh crore in AGR dues. 

The SC’s anger saw the DoT hastily reverse a previous order asking officials not to take “coercive action” against non-compliant telcos and directing the telcos to clear their dues by 11.59 pm on Friday. AGR is the basis on which levies like licence fees and spectrum usage charges are calculated and the SC had ruled last year this should include proceeds from licence-holders’ non-telecom businesses, too. Petitioners Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices collectively owe over Rs1 lakh crore to the government, according to DoT estimates. Only Reliance Jio complied with the SC direction on time, paying Rs190 crore dues. 

“We have dismissed review plea in adjusted gross revenue case, but still not a single penny has been deposited… Is this not about money power?” thundered Mishra. The SC’s anger was directed in large part toward the DoT’s order asking officials not to take any coercive action against non-compliant telcos. 
“A desk officer is sitting in appeal over our orders!... If a desk officer has the audacity to stay a Supreme Court order, then let’s wind up the Supreme Court!” said Mishra.

The officer’s “temerity” in passing the order was “nothing but a device to scuttle” the SC’s direction, the bench observed. “Who is sponsoring all this? At whose behest he did this? Should we say this officer was hand in gloves with those who didn’t want to pay?” Mishra asked. The hearing culminated in the SC drawing up contempt of court proceedings against the DoT officer and directing the directors of non-compliant telcos to show cause by the next hearing on March 17 as to why similar action should not be taken against them.  

Airtel to pay Rs 10,000 cr by February 20

Bharti Airtel has written to the DoT promising to pay up Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 and the rest by the next hearing on March 17, sources said

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Arun Mishra AGR dues
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp