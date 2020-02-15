Pulwama: Netas spar as nation recalls martyrs  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A war of words broke out between the Opposition and the government on Friday as the nation paid tributes to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama a year ago. While PM Narendra Modi said India will never forget their martyrdom, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the “real beneficiary” of the terror attack and the status of inquiry into it.

PM Modi tweeted: “Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom.”

However, an unseemly controversy erupted when Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack, let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?”

The BJP responded sharply. “Shame on you,” said its spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao. “When nation is paying homage to martyrs of dastardly Pulwama attack, @RahulGandhi, a known sympathizer of LeT & Jaish-e-Mohammad, chooses to target not just the government but security forces as well. Rahul will never question real culprit, Pakistan...,” Rao said on Twitter.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted to join the issue, asking: “Where is the inquiry report one year on after the terror attack? Who has been held accountable for the loss of so many lives and the massive intelligence failure?”

In another tweet he said, “Modi and the BJP directly asked for votes in the name of the martyrs. What has been done for the survivors and the families of those who laid down their lives for the nation?”

CPI-M leader Mohd Salim said. “We don’t need a memorial to remind us of our incompetence. The only thing we need to know is how 80kg of RDX got past the international borders to the ‘most militarised zone on earth’ & exploded in Pulwama.”

Perpetrators dead, probe hits deadend

The probe into the terror strike that left 40 CRPF men dead has virtually reached a deadend with five persons, who were either conspirators or executers of the ghastly attack, being eliminated by security forces in encounters. But the case threw unique challenges for the NIA. “It was a blind case for us. There were lot of murmurs but everything needs to be established beyond doubt in the court of law,” a senior official said in Srinagar. The first challenge was to establish the owner of the car used by suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar. There was nothing available from the vehicle which carried a cocktail of explosives, the official said. The last owner of the car, Sajjad Bhat of Anantnag, was killed in an encounter in June last year.