Raipur Diary

By Express News Service

All India Craft Bazar in Bhilai
The All India Craft Bazaar in Chhattisgarh, organised by the Chhattisgarh Hastashilp Vikas Board, is showcasing handicrafts from various states. At the 10-day special exhibition, visitors can see Hyderabadi and beaded jewellery of Karnataka, Jharkhand’s hand embroidery, handloom items & Shawl from J&K, Bengal’s hand block printed fabric, attractive ceramic products of Khurja (Uttar Pradesh) besides other fascinating craft products from Delhi, Haryana, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Maharashtra and southern states. 

Chhattisgarh budget session from February 24
 The budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will start on February 24 and will have 22 sittings. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget for 2020-21 fiscal during the session, which will continue till April 1. The session is expected to be stormy after the Bhupesh cabinet decided to move a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The opposition will grill the government on paddy procurement issue, liquor prohibition, law and order situation, elephant menace among others. There will be no sitting from March 7 to 15 on occasion of Holi festival. The government can present a budget of about one lakh crore rupees for the new financial year.

Baghel seeks US  investment
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, who is on a 10-day trip to the United States, is projecting the state as an ideal destination in India as he invited the business houses to explore the liberalised investment opportunities. Indian-American investors met Baghel and expressed their willingness to invest in Chhattisgarh. He is scheduled to address business and investment round table at the consulate on February 18 where he will invite investors to explore the state’s potential along with investment-friendly policies, as he underlines the state’s track record on ‘ease of doing business’.

CRPF DG reviews ‘Operation Lakshya’ 
 CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari affirmed that the operations against the Maoists, which have been intensified, will continue in collaboration with the state authorities and police forces across the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh. During his visit to Raipur, Maheshwari reviewed the special operation ‘Lakhsya’ (target) aimed at infiltrating the dense forested hostile terrain cited as the rebels’ hotbed in southern districts of Bastar to accomplish the mission. The DG appreciated close and effective coordination with the state police against the Naxals. 

