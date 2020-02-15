SC order to set new moral yardsticks: EC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking note of the Supreme Court’s instructions on political candidates fielding criminal candidates, the Election Commission on Friday said it will be implemented the order in ‘letter and spirit’ and necessary modification in this regard will be made.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday directed that political parties fielding candidates with criminal records must tell the public why they were chosen along with detailed information about the candidates with criminal cases pending against them, including the nature of offences.

Welcoming the order, the poll panel said, “Election Commission whole-heartedly welcomes this landmark order, which is bound to go a long way in setting new moral yardsticks for overall betterment of electoral democracy.” The EC added that it’ll implement the SC direction by reiterating its existing instructions with suitable modifications.