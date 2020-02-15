Home Nation

Sonia Gandhi will select Madhya Pradesh Congress chief: CM Kamal Nath

Let him if he wants to: CM Kamal Nath on Jyotiraditya Scindia's 'will take to streets' threat

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

GWALIOR: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said that party president Sonia Gandhi will pick the new chief for the state.

Remarks of Nath, who currently holds the post of the state party president, came at a time when many contenders are eyeing the post. "Any changes in our organisation as well as the appointment of MP Congress chief would be done by our leader Sonia Gandhi alone," Nath told reporters while responding to a question.

The chief minister said that top leaders of the party held talks with Sonia Gandhi over the strategy for upcoming elections to civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh. He also expressed confidence about better coordination between the state government and the Congress organisation in MP.

