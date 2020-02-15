Home Nation

Tribunal raps Navy for arbitrarily denying promotion to officer posted on board nuclear submarine

In 2017, the tribunal imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a Vice-Admiral for indulging in nepotism by pushing for his son-in-law's promotion while deliberately scuttling elevation of Commander SS Luthra.

Published: 15th February 2020 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the INS Chakra, India's nuclear-powered submarine.

File photo of the INS Chakra, India's nuclear-powered submarine.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An armed forces tribunal has come down hard on the Indian Navy for arbitrarily denying promotion to an officer posted on board nuclear submarine INS Chakra, and ordered it to elevate him to rank of a Captain though he has already taken premature retirement from the service.

The Navy was also directed to pay financial dues to Commander SS Luthra who was among a select group of officers selected to serve on board India's nuclear submarines after a lengthy training in Russia, officials said.

In 2017, the tribunal imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a Vice-Admiral for indulging in nepotism by pushing for his son-in-law's promotion while deliberately scuttling elevation of Luthra.

The Vice Admiral, then serving as the Navy's inspector-general of nuclear safety, was the senior-most reviewing officer to assess the performance of those deployed on board the nuclear submarines.

"Finally justice has been given to the officer. The tribunal issued an order to accord him the rank of the Captain from the day his batch-mates were given a promotion in 2014," Advocate Ankur Chhibber, who fought the case for Luthra, told PTI.

When contacted, a Navy official said the order of the tribunal is being examined.

Luthra had taken premature retirement on April 17, 2017.

According to Luthra's complaint, the Vice Admiral manipulated the system to performance appraisal system to favour his son-in-law.

In May, 2018, a special promotion board constituted following an order in the case by the tribunal had also rejected Luthra's promotion.

"The applicant is entitled for empanelment for promotion and will be promoted notionally and granted the substantive rank of Captain from the original date of his batch.

He will be entitled to pay accordingly till the date of retirement and thereafter to pension and all terminal benefits in his enhanced rank (Captain)," the tribunal said.

It ordered the Navy to pay his dues within a period of four months.

In its order, the tribunal severely criticised the Navy for arbitrarily and discriminatorily denying promotion to Luthra.

"The tribunal is duty-bound not only to protest a person from being subjected to a violation of law, but to advance justice and not to thwart it," the order by the principal bench of the tribunal said.

"Clearly, arbitrariness, contrary to the policy and against the principles of natural justice, is writ large in the Special Review Board and therefore, it is liable to be set aside," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Navy INS Chakra
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp