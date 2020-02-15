Home Nation

Will go to detention centre if unable to show details of parents' birthplace for NPR: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot assured the protesters that the Congress and the state government were with them and if required, he would be the first to go to a detention centre.

Published: 15th February 2020 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded that the Centre withdraw the amended Citizenship Act to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

"The NDA government should reconsider the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which is against the spirit of the Constitution, and should come forward to withdraw it so that peace and harmony can be maintained," he said, addressing a dharna against the CAA and a proposed-NRC at the Shahid Smarak here.

Gehlot assured the protesters that the Congress and the state government were with them and if required, he would be the first to go to a detention centre. The chief minister claimed that information on birthplace of parents was being sought for NPR.

ALSO READ| Rajasthan will have to implement CAA, says Speaker Joshi, contradicts CM Gehlot

"If I am not able to furnish the details, I too would be asked to live in a detention centre. You stay assured, if such situation comes then I would be the first to go there," Gehlot said. The chief minister said that the BJP government in Assam has refused to implement NRC.

"It is the right of a government to make a law but a government should rule as per the sentiments of the people. Like Delhi's Shaheen bagh, protests are being held at many places across the country, including Rajasthan. The government should understand public sentiments," he said.

Gehlot said several chief ministers were against the CAA. "We want the Centre to reconsider its decision," he added.

