British-era laws need introspection, change: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

As per the need of the society and changing situation, there is need for introspection and change in these laws.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NASHIK: There was need for introspection and change in British-era laws keeping in view changes in society, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said at a law conference organised here by Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council on Sunday.

Speaking on the topic 'Marching Towards Speedy Modern Judiciary' at Law Conference 2020, Thackeray said all four pillars of democracy need to come together to think of amendments in law to ensure people get justice speedily.

"Many years after Independence, British-era laws still exist. As per the need of the society and changing situation, there is need for introspection and change in these laws," he said.

"It is our responsibility to create a society and judicial system where there will be no need to hand over cases of atrocities on women to fast track courts for speedy justice.

In case of failure in creating an ideal society, crime will increase and there will be a dearth of court buildings," he told the gathering.

The importance of good values is more than laws and the time to nurture these values in society has arrived, he told the gathering that included Justice Bhushan Gavai of the Supreme Court, Bombay High Court Justices Makarand Karnik and Sandeep Shinde as well as state parliamentary affairs and transport minister Anil Parab.

Justice Gavai laid the foundation stone of a new court building here and CM Thackeray promised all help and funds to complete its construction quickly.

