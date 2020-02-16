Home Nation

Congress sounds poll bugle in Assam at anti-CAA rally

Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora also lashed out at the BJP for allegedly dividing people in the name of religion, community etc.

Published: 16th February 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

CAA, Assam

Anti Citizenship Act rally in Assam. (Photo| EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Sounding the poll bugle, opposition Congress in Assam on Sunday said the ruling BJP has just one year time left in the state.

“They are dreaming about winning 100 seats in next year’s elections. Let me tell you it will remain a dream,” Congress leader and former Minister Rockybul Hussain told people at a rally against Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Rupahihat in Nagaon district.

He slammed the BJP for allegedly targeting a section of Congress workers by getting them arrested by the police and said: “the Congress will see to the cases after forming the government”.

READ| Our government is firm on Article 370, CAA decisions: PM Narendra Modi

Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora also lashed out at the BJP for allegedly dividing people in the name of religion, community etc.

“The BJP wants the votes of Hindu immigrants and as such, it brought the CAA which has divided people. They (BJP) are making it Assamese versus Bengali, Muslims versus Muslims and Hindus versus Muslims,” Bora said.

Alleging that 40 lakh people were left out of the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as a part of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP, he reminded the people that it was the Congress that had moved the Supreme Court with its plea to consider the acceptance of panchayat-issued certificates as a proof of residency.

“It was due to our sincere effort that the panchayat-issued certificates were accepted by NRC authorities. It had helped tens of thousands of married women to get their names included in the NRC," Bora said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the Sarbananda Sonowal government for shelling out money by organising the Filmfare Awards event and allegedly not doing anything to give succour to people from inflation. He sought the blessings of people to help Congress wrest power.

Local MLA, Nurul Huda, described the CAA as a "black law".

"People across Assam stand opposed to the CAA. They are raising their voices against it every day. We hope the President, the Prime Minister, the Supreme Court will hear their voice," Huda said.

The MLA reminded people on how the Congress had rescued a seven-month pregnant woman who was declared a "foreigner" and "dragged" to a detention camp by the police by managing to get bail for her.

"As long as I remain an MLA, I’ll keep fighting to ensure that the modesty of women is not outraged by anyone in my constituency. I will also keep fighting against the CAA till it is withdrawn," he added.

TAGS
Assam elections Congress Citizenship act Anti-Citizenship Act protests
