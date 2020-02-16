Courier operator thrashed by goon in UP's Shamli, in critical condition

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A courier operator was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a local gangster beat him up in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.

Vinod Kumar was thrashed by Pratap Singh in Thana Bhawan town over a monetary dispute on Saturday, Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

Action was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to the SP, a police team rushed to the spot and took the critically injured victim to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The accused Pratap Singh has been arrested after a case was registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 352 (assault or criminal force), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation).