Five named in FIR for opening fire on school in Uttar Pradesh

FIROZABAD (UTTAR PRADESH): Police have named five persons in the first information report (FIR) for allegedly opening fire on a school building here on Sunday. "The classes were going on when about 10-12 armed people came and started firing on the school building," said one of the administrators of the school.

Police told ANI that some members of the Kisan Union were allegedly behind the firing incident in the school. Police also said that five people have been named in the FIR. "We have recovered two arms from the site. An FIR is being lodged," he said.

However, some of the locals have alleged that the police did not take any action even though the hooligans were in a nearby hotel with their arms. Further details are awaited.