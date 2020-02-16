Home Nation

Head constable shoots dead wife, three members of in-laws family in Punjab

The accused was arrested and a case registered against him under relevant provisions of law, police said.

MOGA: A head constable of Moga Police on Sunday allegedly shot dead his wife and three other members of his in-laws family with his service rifle and later surrendered before police.

Police said Kulwinder Singh, who is in his early 50s, had entered into an argument with his in-laws family over a dispute and in a fit of rage committed the crime.

His wife had gone to her parent's house a few days ago.

Singh shot dead his wife, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and mother-in-law at Said Jalalpur village in Dharamkot sub-division of Moga district, police said.

In the firing incident, the 10-year-old daughter of his brother-in-law also sustained injuries, police said.

Later, he surrendered before police and deposited his AK 47 service rifle, which he had got released on Saturday evening from police lines as he had to proceed on official duty.

The accused was subsequently arrested and a case registered against him under relevant provisions of law, police said.

The dead were identified as Singh's wife Rajwinder Kaur (45), mother-in-law Satwinder Kaur (65), brother-in-law Jaskarn Singh (40) and sister-in-law Upinderjeet Kaur (32).

The bodies have been sent to the Moga Civil Hospital for postmortem.

