Home Nation

India's cleanest city Indore aims to be most 'silent' as well

Indore is MP's commercial capital and its roads witness traffic jams that give rise to incessant honking, officials pointed out.

Published: 16th February 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Silent

For representational purposes

By PTI

INDORE: After earning the distinction of being India's cleanest city in several Swachh Bharat Abhiyan surveys, authorities in Indore want to curb noise pollution to make it the most "silent city".

Among the plans that have been readied to achieve this is a curb on sound amplifying systems as well as installation of "smart traffic signals" that stay red longer if honking is above a certain decibel limit, like the ones set up in Mumbai, a senior official said.

"We want to free Indore from noise pollution and earn for it the status of silent city of India by March, 2021. This is an unofficial title but people are being motivated to achieve this goal," District Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav told PTI on Sunday.

Jatav said 39 'silent zones', including the MP High Court bench here, old age homes, hospitals, educational institutions among others, have been identified where the use of pressure horns, sound amplifiers and loud speakers will be banned.

"There is lot of noise pollution in the city due to the sound of DJs (amplifiers) during wedding ceremonies. To curb this, discussions are being held with different communities so that these equipments are played within the approved sound and time limits," he added.

With a population of around 30 lakh, Indore is MP's commercial capital and its roads witness traffic jams that give rise to incessant honking, officials pointed out.

Jatav said smart traffic signals, like the ones in Mumbai, would be installed to deter motorists from honking at junctions.

The Mumbai traffic police had conducted a social experiment in November last year in which some signals were configured in such a way that they would stay red for longer if the honking and din at the junction exceeded 85 decibels.

The initiative had got a massive thumbs up from netizens.

"The city's first smart signal will be installed in DRP Line area and will start functioning from March onwards," Jatav said, adding that public transport will be strengthened to reduce private vehicles on the roads.

Public suggestions would be sought to ensure Indore becomes the country's most silent city, the collector added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indore Indias silent city Indias cleanest city
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp