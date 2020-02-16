Lalu may be shifted to AIIMS-Delhi due to prolonged kidney problem

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jailed RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, currently admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi is likely to be referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a second opinion due to the prolonged kidney problem. Doctors currently treating Lalu Yadav said that before taking any decision in this regard, the matter is to be put before medical board for its approval.

“The process for the medical board will be started soon so that the matter could be further referred to the court for its permission. It is a long process which may take few weeks,” said Dr. Umesh Prasad under whose supervision Prasad is admitted in the paying ward of RIMS. It all depends on the will of the court as it is the final authority to give its decision on this matter, he added.

“Since Prasad has been suffering from kidney ailment for long time, we wanted a second opinion in this regard. As per the current reports, he is a patient of 3-B stage of kidney ailment,” said the doctor. He is suffering from chronic kidney disease, due to which he is suffering from multiple problems

and had undergone bypass surgery in Mumbai, he added.

The RJD Cheif is currently admitted to the 100-bed paying ward of RIMS in Ranchi.

The RJD Chief, a heart patient with kidney ailments, had recently undergone a fistula operation at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai. Prasad, so far, has been convicted in four out of the five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam ---- Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018 and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19. RC 47A/96, related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda treasury in Ranchi, is still pending in a Special CBI Court in Ranchi.

In the first case - RC 20A/96 related to Chaibasa treasury, Yadav was sentenced to five-year imprisonment on September 30, 2013 following which he was barred from contesting elections for six years. Later, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in this case.