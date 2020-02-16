Home Nation

Modi-Shah not invincible: Raut on Delhi Assembly poll results

He said the BJP, which appeared invincible during the Lok Sabha polls, fell like a 'house of cards' in Delhi.

Published: 16th February 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Delhi Assembly poll results indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are not invincible.

In his weekly column in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', its executive editor Raut criticised BJP's "religion-centric" political strategy while lauding the developmental works of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

He said the BJP, which appeared invincible during the Lok Sabha polls, fell like a "house of cards" in Delhi.

"No country is without religion, but religion does not mean patriotism. A follower of Lord Hanuman, Kejriwal brought 'Ram Rajya' in Delhi though the BJP almost fielded Lord Ram in this election," Raut said in sarcastic comments.

"The picture of Delhi was of Kejriwal as devotee of Hanuman and people of Delhi became Ram. Ram strongly stood behind Hanuman," he said, adding that there are lessons to be learnt from this election.

BJP leaders earlier said those who don't vote for the saffron party would be traitors, so is the entire Delhi going to get that stamp? Raut asked.

"The Delhi verdict indicates that Modi-Shah are not invincible any longer. It also points out that voters are not dishonest. Religious whirlwinds were stoked for political gains, but voters did not get carried away," he said.

People should get over the "myth" that only Modi and Shah can win elections, the Rajya Sabha member said.

Sharing an experience from a recent international visit, Raut said while he was at the Tashkent airport, two Indians living there for years told him that the "BJP bubble has started to burst now".

"Even Lord Ram is not helping the party to win polls. They (those two Indians) shared their views on the day of vote counting (for Delhi polls)," the Sena leader said.

The common factor between Prime Minister Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is that "both are self- centered", but Modi also has "huge arrogance and pomposity", Raut alleged.

He said Kejriwal also once wanted to "conquer the entire country", but after facing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, he soon realised his limitations and built his party and its network in Delhi.

"The BJP has ridiculed Kejriwal's freebies, like free electricity and water. BJP's definition of patriotism comprises waging war against Pakistan, abrogation of Article 370, strong steps against infiltrators and random sloganeering of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'," he said.

But, "the better form of patriotism" (referring to Kejriwal) is offering better education, health services and providing electricity, water and shelter to the needy, the Sena leader pointed out.

"Will you (BJP) call it patriotism when two crore people lost jobs in last two years?" Raut wondered.

He said before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP promised that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in every citizen's bank account, but not even Rs 15 got deposited.

The BJP also pushed the Delhi poll narrative towards issues like Ram temple, (abrogation of) Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir, surgical strike and 'Hindutva', but people instead chose Kejriwal, who provided them essential services, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Raut
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp