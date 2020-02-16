Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government 'unnatural, unrealistic': BJP chief JP Nadda

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra after the Assembly polls in October last year.

Published: 16th February 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 11:25 AM

(From Left) Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP chief JP Nadda, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and party leader Pravin Darekar.

(From Left) Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP chief JP Nadda, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and party leader Pravin Darekar. (Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryavanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday said the party will not attempt to topple the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi alliance government and would play a constructive Opposition role. Nadda, who took over as BJP’s national president last month, was speaking at the two-day Maharashtra party convention which began in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Nadda dubbed the alliance government led by Uddhav as “unnatural and unrealistic,” while advising the party’s state unit to prepare itself to go solo in future elections. Taking a dig at Sena, Nadda said, “Despite the BJP getting the mandate after the state assembly polls in October last year, some with ‘selfish motives’ parted ways with it and joined hands with those in the opposition to come to power. Now, we should be prepared to fight alone. The battle now on is between BJP versus all in Maharashtra. I am confident of winning the next elections on our own.” 

The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats in the state after the Assembly polls in October last year but failed to form the government after the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena snapped ties with it over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. Uddhav later joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to come to power.“The state, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis was making progress but sadly all development work has now halted,” Nadda said.Meanwhile, the party decided to continue with Chandrakant Patil as its state chief.

TAGS
JP Nadda BJP Maharashtra government  Shiv Sena government  Uddhav Thackeray government 
