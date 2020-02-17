Home Nation

Congress leader Sanjay Dutt slams PM Modi's 'dictatorial attitude' over CAA

Sanjay Dutt said that at a time when there were several issues in country that needed to be addressed, the PM was trying to divert the attention of people from various failed economic policies.

Published: 17th February 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Congress leader Sanjay Dutt on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that there would be no going back on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he said showed his 'dictatorial attitude.' At a time when there were several issues in the country that needed to be addressed, the Prime Minister was trying to divert the attention of people from various failed economic policies, the AICC secretary told reporters here.

"Lakhs and lakhs of people are up in arms across the country against the CAA and his assertion that there would be no going back on the stand on CAA shows the dictatorial attitude of the Prime Minister," Dutt, the AICC secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said.

He also alleged the BJP was making "systematic attacks on the downtrodden and this was clear in the attitude of the party acting in collusion with the RSS to attack the provisions contained in the Constitution ensuring reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes."

He praised the Congress government in Puducherry for adopting a resolution against CAA in the territorial Assembly.

Hitting out at Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for what he said were attempts to stall the development of Puducherry, Dutt said the former IPS officer's contribution since she assumed office three years ago was "a big zero." He further said Bedi was "a liability for Puducherry."

"Had Kiran Bedi not interfered in implementation of welfare schemes of the government, Puducherry would have scaled greater heights," the Congress leader said.

He accused Bedi of putting obstacles in the implementation of welfare schemes in Puducherry at the behest of the BJP.

Dutt criticised the boycott of the Assembly session on February 12 by the opposition AINRC and AIADMK when an anti-CAA resolution was adopted unanimously.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress leader Sanjay Dutt CAA CAA protests Modi on CAA protest
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp