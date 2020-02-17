Home Nation

Coronavirus: Letters of appreciation signed by PM given to AI crew members for Wuhan evacuation

Air India conducted its first special flight to Wuhan on January 31 using jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indians.

Published: 17th February 2020 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

This handout photo provided by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police shows an Air India aircraft that brought back Indians from Wuhan stands after arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

This handout photo provided by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police shows an Air India aircraft that brought back Indians from Wuhan stands after arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 68 Air India crew members, who were part of the two special flights that evacuated 647 Indians and seven Maldivians from coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, were handed over letters of appreciation signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over the letters of appreciation to each crew member in a ceremony held here.

Air India conducted its first special flight to Wuhan on January 31 using jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indians.

ALSO READ | Logistical nightmare: Indian envoy on evacuation of citizens from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

In its second special flight on February 1, the national carrier used another B747 plane, evacuating 323 Indians and seven Maldivians from Wuhan in China.

"Today's gathering is unique in many respects. At the least, it represents a template and a new high in professionalism. It presents a very good standard for entities that are commercial in nature but are dedicated to the country.

"Air India has always been a first-class asset. Today, it is an airline which goes 42 international destinations and 82 domestic destinations...but more important than that, Air India represents quality and excellence," Puri said.

The Centre has initiated the process to sell-off Air India, which incurred a loss of over Rs 8,000 crore in 2018-19.

Why is it that the ones who run the airlines find it difficult to make money, he asked, adding that airlines all over the world have a greater propensity to run into financial problems.

Rajeev Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director, Air India, said, "Air India is a national carrier and serving for the national cause is not something new for it. It is in its DNA." 

"It was a commendable job. I would obviously commend Captain Amitabh Singh who is in charge of operations at Air India," he added.

He said while 68 persons have received letters of appreciation from the prime minister, there were many others who contributed to the Wuhan evacuation.

Ashwani Lohani, who retired as Air India CMD last Friday, said when the names of crew members were shortlisted, not even one of them came forward and say that we would not go.

"We are extremely proud that the team of Air India went for this mission in utter disregard for their own health....I can only say that it was a job well done," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Indians evacuation wuhan Air india
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp