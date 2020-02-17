Home Nation

Coronavirus outbreak: Travel advisory issued to Indian evacuees from Wuhan

Published: 17th February 2020 12:28 PM

Medicos at the Coronavirus help desk at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

Evacuees from Wuhan who were quarantined at Military and ITBP camps for 14 days, in NCR are likely to travel back to their homes today. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for the evacuees, family members, camp in-charges. 

“While travelling back home, provide details of your stay for next 14 days including the contact numbers. Use triple-layer surgical mask and follow the right use and disposal of the masks as briefed during the stay in quarantine centre. Frequent wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” the advisory read. 

“Use respiratory etiquettes such as tissue paper/ hand-kerchief to cover your nose and mouth, and turn head away from the person facing of you while coughing or sneezing,” it further added.

The advisory asks to monitor body temperature twice a day. If they develop fever, cough or difficulty in breathing any time after leaving the quarantine centre within 14 days, the nearest health facility should be immediately informed along with the state surveillance officer.

The government advised other family members at home to wash their hands with soap and water frequently.

“Family members should remain at home until medical examination rules out novel coronavirus infection or the result of their sample shows negative. Proper disinfection of bedding, clothing, room, all personal belongings should be followed with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution,” they advised.

TAGS
Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak China coronavirus outbreak quarantine centre
