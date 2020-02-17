Home Nation

Gujarat college principal suspended for forcing girls to remove innerwear to check for menstruation

Principal Rita Raninga, girls' hostel rector Ramilaben and college peon Naina were suspended on Saturday after the FIR was registered against them.

Published: 17th February 2020 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHUJ: A college in Bhuj town of Gujarat's Kutch district has suspended its principal, hostel rector and peon after police registered an FIR against them for allegedly forcing over 60 girls to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.

Principal Rita Raninga, girls' hostel rector Ramilaben and college peon Naina were suspended on Saturday after the FIR was registered against them, Shree Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI) trustee Pravin Pindoria said on Monday.

Apart from these three, a woman, identified as Anita, who is not associated with the college, was also named as an accused in the FIR lodged by Bhuj police.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 384 (extortion), 355 (assault with intent to dishonour a person) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

No one has been arrested so far. SSGI is a self-financed college, having its own girls' hostel. It is run by a trust of the Swaminarayan Temple, Bhuj.

The college is affiliated to the Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma Kutch University.

After the incident came to light, a seven-member team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday met the girl inmates the hostel, who were allegedly forced by the authorities to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.

A student earlier told media persons that the incident took place on February 11 in the hostel, located on the campus of SSGI, which offers graduate and under-graduate courses.

She alleged that over 60 students were taken to the washroom by a woman staffer and made to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.

After a probe, Darshana Dholakia, in-charge vice-chancellor of the university to which the college is affiliated, had earlier said the girls were checked because the hostel has a rule that girls having periods are not supposed to take meals with other inmates.

The hostel authorities decided to check them after they came to know that some menstruating girls had broken the rule and taken the meal.

The police earlier said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, with woman police officials as its members, to probe the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhuj town Gurjarat menstruation taboo
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp