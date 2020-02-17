Have demanded time from Shah to discuss CAA-NPR: Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav

By PTI

PUNE: Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav on Monday said his outfit had demanded time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

Shah had told a news channel a few days ago that anyone who wanted to discuss issues related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with him could seek time from his office and they would be given time "within three days".

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav also said the Maharashtra government should stick to its promise of not allowing the NPR exercise in the state.

The leaders of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP having been talking in different voices on the NPR.

Yadav informed that a front called 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' established by some social fronts will launch protests against the NPR across the country.