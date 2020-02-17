Ittehad-e-Millat leader booked over provocative speech during anti-CAA protests in UP

By PTI

SAMBHAL: An FIR has been registered against a leader of Ittehad-e-Millat Council for allegedly making an inflammatory speech during anti-CAA protests here, police said on Monday.

Tauqeer Raza Khan, founder of the political party Ittehad-e-Millat Council, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist" during his speech on Sunday.

He also made certain defamatory comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, they said.

A case was registered against Khan at Nakhasa police station under IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and other relevant sections, SHO, Nakhasa, Devendra Kumar Dhama said.