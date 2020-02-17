Home Nation

Nirbhaya case: After issuance of death warrant, convict Pawan Gupta to approach SC, President

Advocate Ravi Qazi said that he had a meeting with his client and the latter intends to file either a curative petition in the Supreme Court or the mercy plea with the President.

Published: 17th February 2020 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Supreme Court . (File | EPS)

A view of Supreme Court . (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday directed the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case to be hanged on March 3, but a cloud of suspense hangs over their execution as one of the condemned prisoners is yet to exhaust his legal remedies.

During the proceedings before the Delhi court which issued fresh death warrants in the case, the counsel for the convict, Pawan Gupta, said that he "intends to move a curative petition before the Supreme Court and mercy petition before the President".

Advocate Ravi Qazi, who was appointed by the court on Thursday to represent Pawan after being informed by Tihar jail authorities that the convict refused to choose a lawyer offered by Delhi Legal Services Authorities (DLSA), told Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana, that he had a meeting with his client and he intends to file either a curative petition in the Supreme Court or the mercy plea with the president.

Pawan is the only one among the four convicts who has not yet filed the curative petition -- the last legal remedy available to a person, which is decided in-chamber.

He has not filed the mercy plea either.

ALSO READ | 2012 Delhi gangrape case: Four convicts to be executed on March 3 at 6 am

As per a Supreme Court judgement of 2014, the 14-day time period has to be mandatorily given to the convict before execution from the time he is informed about the rejection of his mercy petition.

The court noted that Pawan was informed by February 5 Delhi High Court order, directing him to avail his legal remedies.

"However, Pawan or his family members have opted not to avail the legal remedies," the court noted while issuing the death warrants.

Advocate Jitender Jha, representing Nirbhaya's parents, told PTI that Pawan had no right to move any petition at this stage in pursuance of the recent Delhi High Court order granting convicts seven days time to seek legal remedies in the case.

"When HC had given seven days, he did not prefer to move the application. Now they have no right to move any application at this stage," he said.

Akshay's counsel A P Singh submitted that "in the earlier mercy petition due to poverty and ignorance the complete facts could not be brought before the President of India and thus convict Akshay has already prepared fresh complete mercy petition and it would be very soon moved before the President".

The court refused to entertain the plea, saying "mere preparation of a fresh mercy petition or in the words of court 'a complete mercy petition' cannot be a ground to defer the execution of the death warrants."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya Nirbhaya case Pawan Gupta Supreme Court
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp