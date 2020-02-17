Home Nation

Season of yatras: Bihar’s young leaders hit roads ahead of polls to connect with masses

It’s the season for political yatras in Bihar this year with the Assembly polls nigh. And, leading the charge are three youngsters with powerful following of their own.

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar is upbeat despite facing the ire of crowds eight times enroute his yatra since January 30 | PIC COurtesy: TWITTER

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: It’s the season for political yatras in Bihar this year with the Assembly polls nigh. And, leading the charge are three youngsters with powerful following of their own.Lalu Prasad’s successor and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will begin his ‘Berozgari Hato Yatra’ on February 23, while LJP leader Chirag Paswan is to start his ‘Bihar First- Bihari First’ Yatra.There is also the redoubtable ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, who has already launched his ‘Jana-Gana-Mana’ yatra. The march is to culminate in Patna on February 29.

Chirag’s yatra from February 21 is aimed at promoting Biharis and to highlight the development agenda of the Centre as his party LJP is an NDA ally. It will turn into a mega rally on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. “A seven-member panel is to pilot the LJP yatra and draft a vision document,” said Chirag.Yadav is to hit the tracks on a Volvo bus christened the ‘Yuva Krantikari Rath.’  The thrust of campaign is to highlight the failures of the NDA government under Nitish Kumar and the fast fading employment avenues for youth.

Kanhaiya Kumar has so far addressed over 20 rallies against CAA since January 30. “My mission is to unite the people against politically divisive agenda and to make them aware of the dangers of CAA, NRC and politics of hate,” he says.Role for Sharad YadavRLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha said veteran leader Sharad Yadav will play the role of a guardian in the Grand Alliance. “The CM post is a insignificant for him given that he has always been involved in national politics in his career,” he said.

