Home Nation

Bhim Army seeks nod for rally in Nagpur's Reshimbaug, moves HC

The ground in which the Bhim Army wants to hold a rally, to be addressed by its chief Chandrashekhar Azad, is close to the headquarters of the RSS and Kotwali police denied permission.

Published: 18th February 2020 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the Nagpur police commissioner on a petition filed by a Bhim Army functionary over permission to hold a rally in Reshimbaug area here on February 22.

The ground in which the Bhim Army wants to hold a rally, to be addressed by its chief Chandrashekhar Azad, is close to the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Kotwali police denied permission citing law and order.

The petition, filed by Bhim Army Nagpur district chief Praful Shende through his counsel Firdos Mirza, said the outfit had got permission from the CP and Berar Education Society which controls the Nagpur Improvement Trusted-owned ground.

However, the petition stated, the Kotwali police station denied permission citing law and order.

It sought directives from HC to the state government and police commissioner to grant permission to Bhim Army to hold the rally.

Justices Sunil Shukre and Madhav Jamdar issued notices to the respondents to reply before the next date of hearing scheduled for February 20.

On the other hand, police denied permission to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to hold a rally at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on February 21, an official said on Tuesday.

The police have cited law and order to deny permission to Azad who was expected to lead the rally and speak on the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens as well as other issues.

His outfit had held a march in Delhi on Sunday to protest against a February 7 Supreme Court ruling which said state governments were not bound to provide reservation in promotions in public services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhim Army Bombay High Court RSS Praful Shende
India Matters
Mumbai blasts' probe chief Rakesh Maria. (File | PTI)
LeT planned to project 26/11 attack as 'Hindu terror': Ex-Mumbai top cop
Nitika Dhaundiyal
Wife of martyred officer set to join Army 'to make him proud'
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
11-year-old blind Kochi student swims across Periyar river in just 45 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy security put in place at the Chepauk area as protesters proposed to lay siege to the Secretariat and the District Collector's office. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Anti-CAA protestors in Chennai defy High Court order, march to siege Tamil Nadu Assembly
Kerala community of 25,000 people cleans Killi river on Valentines Day
Gallery
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
Can't wait to cheer for 'Thala' Dhoni and co? This IPL season, here is when, where and against who the CSK fans will have to whistle... [CSK's home fixtures have been marked in yellow frame.]
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings fixtures out. Find out who MS Dhoni & co are up against, when and where
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp