Home Nation

Centre may face resistance in granting ST (Hill) status to Bodos in Assam’s hill districts

The Congress committees lamented that the Modi govt decided on granting St (Hill) status to the Bodos without holding any consultations with the stakeholders.

Published: 18th February 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

The Bodo groups have decided to now reject the peace accord. (File Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Centre is likely to face resistance in granting Schedule Tribe (Hill) status to the Bodos living outside Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD) as part of third Bodo peace accord.

The District Congress Committees of the three hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, said as the Bodo Kacharis’ settlement in the three districts was a “consequence of recent migration”, they could not be deemed ST (Hill) and granting them the same under Clause 6.1 of the accord would “unsettle the geo-political environment of the already fragile hill districts”.

In a joint representation to the Centre, signed by Congress leaders Khorsing Engti, Nirmal Langthasa, Dr Mongve Rongpi etc, the committees said historically and geographically, the Bodo Kacharis have always been a ST community living in Assam’s plains and as such, they were conferred the status of ST (Plains).

“The Bodo Kacharis living in these three hill districts are already enjoying all benefits of ST (Plains) wherein they have an elected member to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. Generally, the Bodo Kacharis, as a tribal community, are far more advanced in every aspect than the indigenous tribals of this region namely Karbi, Dimasa, Naga, Kuki, Hmar, Baite, Hrangkhol etc. Thus, conferring them ST (Hill) status would be a major setback to these tribes,” the committees wrote in the representation.

They reminded that when the Centre had signed the second Bodo peace accord with erstwhile rebel group Bodo Liberation Tigers in 2003, the Centre had refrained from granting ST (Hill) status to the Bodos after a joint delegation from the hill districts had lodged a protest against the move before then Union Home Minister LK Advani.

The Congress committees lamented that the Narendra Modi government decided on granting St (Hill) status to the Bodos without holding any consultations with the stakeholders of these hill districts.

“Therefore, on behalf of the original tribes of the three hill districts of Assam and the people, we, the three District Congress Committees, earnestly request the Central and state governments to revoke the contentious Clause 6.1 from the Bodo Peace Accord and implement Article 244(A) of the Constitution which is the long-standing demand of the three hill districts,” they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bodo accord Bodoland Narendra Modi
India Matters
Mumbai blasts' probe chief Rakesh Maria. (File | PTI)
LeT planned to project 26/11 attack as 'Hindu terror': Ex-Mumbai top cop
Nitika Dhaundiyal
Wife of martyred officer set to join Army 'to make him proud'
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
11-year-old blind Kochi student swims across Periyar river in just 45 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy security put in place at the Chepauk area as protesters proposed to lay siege to the Secretariat and the District Collector's office. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Anti-CAA protestors in Chennai defy High Court order, march to siege Tamil Nadu Assembly
Kerala community of 25,000 people cleans Killi river on Valentines Day
Gallery
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
Can't wait to cheer for 'Thala' Dhoni and co? This IPL season, here is when, where and against who the CSK fans will have to whistle... [CSK's home fixtures have been marked in yellow frame.]
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings fixtures out. Find out who MS Dhoni & co are up against, when and where
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp