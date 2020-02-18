Don't build marine-mammal park, PETA urges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

By IANS

MUMBAI: People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Tuesday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to urge for the shelving of a plan to build a marine-mammal park in the state.

"The request follows reports that the state plans to invite expression of interest from private players to choose the proposed park's location," a PETA statement said.

The animal welfare organisation said that the project was inspired by SeaWorld theme park chain headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

"Aquaria and marine-mammal theme parks like SeaWorld sell the sufferings of intelligent social beings, who are denied everything natural and important to them, as entertainment," PETA India CEO and veterinarian Dr Manilal Valliyate said.

"PETA India requests that Maharashtra steer clear of marine 'abusement' (sic) parks and instead support only the tourist attractions that don't involve keeping animals in captivity," the statement added.