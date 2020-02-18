India's premier defence think tank renamed after late Manohar Parrikar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Government has decided to rename country’s premier research and policy think tank 'The Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' (IDSA) after late Union Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The institute from now will be known as ‘Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses’.

The Ministry of Defence in its release said, “The decision has been taken to honour the commitment and legacy of late Manohar Parrikar. It will align the vision and aspiration of the premier defence Institute with the contribution of the former Raksha Mantri and Padma Bhushan awardee.”

As per the institute’s website, “IDSA is a non-partisan, autonomous body dedicated to objective research and policy-relevant studies on all aspects of defence and security. Its mission is to promote national and international security through the generation and dissemination of knowledge on defence and security-related issues.”

Late Manohar Parrikar was Defence Minister from November 9, 2014 – March 14, 2017.

Parrikar, as per MoD, steered the Ministry through the tough challenges of attacks like Pathankot and Uri and responded to these with exemplary boldness.

An autonomous body under the Ministry of Defence, IDSA was established as a registered society in New Delhi in 1965.

Research at the Institute is driven by a comprehensive agenda and the need to provide impartial analyses and policy recommendations.

Since its inception, IDSA has served as a forum to debate important aspects of national and international security.