Home Nation

J&K: Congress & PDP won’t contest bypolls; Bukhari to launch new party

The eight-phase panchayat polls, beginning March 5, will be held on party basis. It is the first major electoral exercise in J&K after scrapping of special status.

Published: 18th February 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Following in the footsteps of the National Conference, the Congress and PDP will not take part in the eight-phase panchayat polls, which will make the election a one-sided contest.  State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir said the party has decided not to contest the bypolls as many of the leaders are detained and the government is not allowing the leaders, who are free, to move freely.

“The administration is not allowing the ex-ministers, ex-legislators, vice presidents, general secretaries and district presidents to travel in the state. Even those, who are free, are not allowed any kind of political space,” he said. Mir said the party will support those who contest against the BJP.

The eight-phase panchayat polls, beginning March 5, will be held on party basis. It is the first major electoral exercise in J&K after scrapping of special status. Senior PDP leader and former MLC Firdous Tak said the party is not in a position to participate or boycott.

Terming the bypolls as “mere eyewash”, Tak said the Centre and Election Commission are not serious or else they would have first solicited the release of detained mainstream leaders before holding elections.
Even as the old parities are refusing to be a part of the electoral process, influential businessmen, a senior politician and former finance minister Altaf Bukhari is going to launch a new political party later this month. The party will reportedly concentrate on “achievable goals” and moving beyond Article 370.
Ghulam Hassan Mir, the former minister, said the new party will be launched in Srinagar soon. Sources said the new party may be named either ‘Apni Party’ or ‘Aap Ki Party’.

Mir, who was one of the founding members of PDP before floating his outfit, said the new party will not be a Kashmir-based party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp