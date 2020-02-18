Lord Shiva's reserved seat in Kashi-Mahakal Express stirs row

By IANS

BHOPAL: A Tweeter scrimmage has erupted over the news that Lord Shiva will have a reserved seat -- berth number 64 in coach B5 -- in the weekly Kashi-Mahakal Express.

It started with All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeting a photograph of the Preamble of the Constitution to the Prime Minister's Office, reacting to the news that a seat in the train was being converted into a mini Shiva temple.

To this a Narendra Modi fan reminded Owaisi that a privately-run train was not required to follow the norms meant for the government careers.

The Kashi Mahakal Express, flagged off by the Prime Minister in Varanasi on Sunday, will connect Jyotirlingas -- Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar and Kashi Vishwanath. It will also connect the industrial and educational hub of Indore and Bhopal.

One-way Varanasi-Indore journey in the train will cost a passenger Rs 1,951, which will include four meals. Only vegetarian food will be served on the train.

The train will be opened to public on February 20. Passengers will also get a Rs 10 lakh complimentary insurance.