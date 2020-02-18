Home Nation

Openness is characteristic of Hindus; they should not be reactionary: Mohan Bhagwat

Published: 18th February 2020 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is learned to have told a group of columnists on Tuesday that "openness" is a characteristic of Hindus and it should be preserved, adding that the community needed to be "awakened", but not against anyone.

Bhagwat held the day-long closed-door meeting in Delhi's Chhattarpur area with 70 columnists from across the country in an effort to clear misconceptions about the organisation.

Few columnists who were present at the meeting were of the opinion that it was "fruitful discussion" on wide-ranging topics.

"Openness is the characteristic of Hindus, that must be preserved," a columnist quoted Bhagwat as saying.

Underlining that Hindus should be united and alert, Bhagwat said there was no danger as long as Hindus are organised and alert.

ALSO READ | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls Mahatma Gandhi 'kattar sanatani' Hindu

"Hindus are to be awakened, but not against anyone. They need not to be reactionary. We don't classify anyone. We don't doubt anyone," the RSS leader said, as per the columnist.

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and protests against it, Bhagwat reiterated that the law could be disliked or demanded to be changed, but buses cannot be burnt or public property destroyed.

"That is not democracy. But now they are waving Indian flags, holding the Constitution and even saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. So who's changing? Who's winning?" Bhagwat quipped.

Last year, the RSS chief had also met representatives of international media organisations posted in India.

TAGS
Mohan Bhagwat Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS
