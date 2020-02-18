Time has not come to deploy women at the forefront, process is evolutionary: Chief of Western Command

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A day after the Supreme Court granted women permanent commission in the Indian Army, Lieutenant General RP Singh, Commanding-in-Chief of Western Command said the process is 'evolutionary' at Ranjit Singh Auditorium, Clement Town here on Tuesday.

The 'Golden Key Division' honoured the exceptional bravery and outstanding service rendered by distinguished Army Officers and Soldiers at an Investiture Ceremony held in Dehradun.

The Chief of Western Command also added, "The time has not come yet to send the women on the front. The process is evolutionary and will happen gradually."

The ceremony was organized on behalf of the Western Command of the Indian Army.

A total of 16 Units of Western Command were also honoured for their professional excellence.

The major highlight of the event was the presentation of 41 awards wherein a brief citation of the act of gallantry by 32 Army officers and soldiers were readout.

"I congratulate all the awardees and recipients of Unit Citations to do their best and keep up the glory of Indian Army. I commend all ranks for their dedication and devotion to duty. I hope all ranks of Western Command would emulate the actions and courage of the brave hearts of Indian Army," said Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal recipient.



The Vishisht Sena Medals were awarded to Maj Gen Vivek Kashyap, Col Yudwir Singh Sekhon, Col Manjit Singh Kooner, Col Deependra Jasrotia, SM & Hony Sultan Singh Shekhawat and Brig Sanjeev Saini.

The Western Command is responsible for guarding the regions along the western border and is deployed in the states of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Jammu & Kashmir.