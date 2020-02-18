Home Nation

UP constable suspended after video of him taking Rs 50 bribe goes viral

The Fatehpur Superintendent of Police suspended a head constable after his video taking a Rs 50 bribe went viral on social media.

Published: 18th February 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By IANS

FATEHPUR: The Fatehpur Superintendent of Police suspended a head constable after his video taking a Rs 50 bribe went viral on social media.

A police officer on Tuesday said: "An alleged 44-second video went viral on social media two days ago in which Ashok Kumar, head constable deployed at Khakhreru police station, is seen asking for money for summoning a bullion merchant of the town. The video shows that when the bullion merchant told the head constable that a person being summoned doesn't need to pay anything, the head constable asks him to give him money to buy 250 gms groundnuts, on which the bullion merchant is seen paying him Rs 50."

"Taking cognizance of the viral video, the SP has suspended the head constable with immediate effect on Monday after receiving the investigation report from the police station head," said the officer.

Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma, while confirming the suspension based on the viral video, said, "No one will be left out in such a case whether the bribe is of Rs 1,000 or one rupee."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh​ constable Uttar Pradesh​ constable bribe UP​ constable bribe UP​ constable
India Matters
Mumbai blasts' probe chief Rakesh Maria. (File | PTI)
LeT planned to project 26/11 attack as 'Hindu terror': Ex-Mumbai top cop
Nitika Dhaundiyal
Wife of martyred officer set to join Army 'to make him proud'
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
11-year-old blind Kochi student swims across Periyar river in just 45 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy security put in place at the Chepauk area as protesters proposed to lay siege to the Secretariat and the District Collector's office. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Anti-CAA protestors in Chennai defy High Court order, march to siege Tamil Nadu Assembly
Kerala community of 25,000 people cleans Killi river on Valentines Day
Gallery
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
Can't wait to cheer for 'Thala' Dhoni and co? This IPL season, here is when, where and against who the CSK fans will have to whistle... [CSK's home fixtures have been marked in yellow frame.]
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings fixtures out. Find out who MS Dhoni & co are up against, when and where
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp