AAP to contest 2022 Assembly Elections in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: After sweeping Delhi state assembly elections, Uttarakhand unit of Aam Admi Party has announced that the party will contest on all 70 seats of Uttarakhand state assembly seats in 2022 elections.

Rakesh Sinha, president of Uttarakhand AAP said, "Rampant corruption has plagued the hil state since it's formation in the year 2020. Its been two decades and we have not been able to provide basic facilities to the people of hills for whom the state for formed. Our motive is to root out corruption completely".

The party has also announced measures like free water and electricity along with the launch of its Whatsapp contact number for the common people to reach out.

The party also started it's membership drive from Tuesday with aim to gain footprint in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand. The party members lashed out at the Bhartiya Janta Party and Indian National Congress and added that both the parties have robbed the state of natural resources pushing it on the brink of natural disasters.

Political commentators termed the move an attempt to present a third option in the state.

Adhir Yadav, a Dehradun based political commentator said, "The AAP is trying to project itslef as an option apart from the BJP and the Congress. History and trend tells us otherwise. Look at Uttarakhand Kranti Dal which is a regional party of the state but has lost its hold despite contributing a lot in statehood agitation when Uttarakhand was part of Uttar Pradesh".