Home Nation

Board defends move of incentivising poor couples in Assam

The Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board (ALMDB) has defended its move to offer a one-time cash incentive to poor Hindu couples who entered into inter-community marriages. 

Published: 19th February 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board (ALMDB) has defended its move to offer a one-time cash incentive to poor Hindu couples who entered into inter-community marriages. ALMDB chairman and former MLA, Alok Kumar Ghose, said the ALMDB is a government entity set up purely for the development of linguistic minorities in Assam. 

ALSO READ | Couples of inter-community marriages to get cash incentive in Assam

“This board is for the development of linguistic minorities. So, the question of keeping the scheme open to Muslims doesn’t arise,” Ghose told this newspaper.The reaction came as the All Assam Minority Students’ Union had described the government’s move as “divisive” while opposition Congress said the ruling BJP was trying to appease some people ahead of Assembly elections in the state due early next year.

“You will find plenty of cases where a married Hindu woman or married Hindu couple being deprived of property rights by their families for entering into inter-community marriages. As a result, they suffer a lot but they have the right to live. We want to give them one-time financial assistance so they can earn a living by doing some petty business,” Ghose said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam inter community marriage Bengalis Assamese
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp