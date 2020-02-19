Home Nation

Dalit girl alleges sexual harassment by three youths in UP's Muzzafarnagar

Dube said the three accused, one of whom has been identified as a 23-year-old man, have gone absconding.

An investigation in the matter is underway.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: 16-year-old Dalit girl has alleged she was sexually harassed by three youths when she was on her way to a brick kiln at a village in Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

They said the incident happened at Bhabisa village under Kandhla police station on Tuesday when the girl was going to the brick kiln site with lunch for her kin.

Station House Officer SK Dube said the girl's brother has filed a complaint, alleging the three youths allegedly sexually harassed her on the way to the brick kiln.

Dube said the three accused, one of whom has been identified as a 23-year-old man, have gone absconding.

An investigation in the matter is underway.

