Home Nation

Is Trump a God that 70 lakh people will gather to welcome him, asks Congress' Adhir

President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

Published: 19th February 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the Central Government for making elaborate arrangements for US President Donald Trump's first visit to India later this week, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday asked what is the need of congregating 70 lakh people to welcome Trump, "Is he God".

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "Is Trump God that 70 lakh people will gather around to welcome him. He is coming here for his own interests. Trump is not doing the trade deal. He just wants to work for the benefit of America and is not coming to make us happy... (Trump kya Bhagwan hai kya? 7 million log khada karne ki kya zaroorat hai? Vo trade deal nai kar raha hai, uske liye America first hai, vo sirf America ka dhandha karna chahta hai, hamko khush karne nahi aa raha)"

READ| 'Saving big deal for later': Trump hints trade deal unlikely during India trip

President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

On his first day, he will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat and take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Modi. He will also address the Indian crowd at the "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad.

This will also be the first visit of a US President to Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati situated in Gujarat.

Chowdhury also slammed Union Minister Piyush Goyal for alleging that the 'Congress tried to raise the false bogey of Hindu terror' post 26/11' and said, "There was a different background when 'Hindu terror' word was coined. Mecca Masjid blast had taken place and Pragya Thakur, others were arrested then. Terrorists always camouflage. They do not carry out attacks with their actual identity.

"It was the UPA government which revealed everything about the attack. Ajmal Kasab was later hanged during UPA rule," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Donald Trump Narendra Modi
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Kochappan
    Yes he is God and you are his poojari.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Three killed as crane falls on film crew at Shankar and Kamal's 'Indian 2' shooting spot
Gallery
21 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 21 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp