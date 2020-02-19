Home Nation

SC concerned over felling of trees for development

Wants value of a tree and quantum of oxygen it gives out studied

Published: 19th February 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Expressing concern over the drastic loss of green cover, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would want to involve economists and environmentalists in a scientific study to examine the value of a tree and of the quantum of oxygen it gives out during its lifespan.

A bench headed by CJI S A Bobde said, “One of the experts studied developmental economics, we need an economist. This is the third case of similar nature, which has been brought before us, the other two are construction of a metro shed and coastal road in Mumbai....the cost involved is enormous. People are not willing to explore alternatives. There could be a way to create a path without felling of trees. It might be a little more expensive, but it would be better.”

The observation came while hearinga plea related to felling of trees for construction of a foot overbridge at West Bengal-Bangladesh border.Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the state government, defended the development, saying there were around 800 deaths near the railway lines which forced the government to consider a 4-km-long foot overbridge.The bench observed that the valuation should be taken into account while estimating cost of projects, which includes felling of trees for developmental activity and said, “The best solution is to avoid cutting trees.” 

Prashant Bhushan, representing an NGO which moved the court against the felling of trees, said the environment and climate may take a turn for the very worse in another 50 years, as it is likely that temperatures will rise and felling of trees would have a role to play in it. The CJI responded, “It is believable, very believable.”The court has slated the hearing after four week by which time it hopes that the committee would be ready with the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme court tree felling
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp