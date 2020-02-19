Home Nation

Three Hizb militants killed in Kashmir encounter

The killed terrorist group was involved in a series of terror acts, including the killing of civilians, setting a truck on fire in November 2019.

Published: 19th February 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 11:54 AM

By IANS

SRI NAGAR: Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self-styled commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tral late Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, they said.During searches, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces, police said.“Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an operation in the Tral area,” Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said.

Singh said the slain militants have been identified as Jehangir Ahmad Wani, who had taken over the command of the outfit in the area after the killing of Hammad, Raja Umer Maqbool and Sadaat Ahmad Thokar.He said arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site which included two AK rifles, a pistol and two grenades. Twenty-three terrorists have been eliminated in various encounters since last month, the DGP said.

