Trade, defence to top agenda during Modi-Trump meet on February 25: Foreign secretary

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that Trump, who is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Published: 19th February 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' event at NRG Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston. | (Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold talks on February 25 to deepen cooperation in a range of key sectors including defence and trade, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.

Shringla said that Trump, who is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. India and the US have an unprecedented level of convergence, he said. Shringla said the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad will be similar to the Howdy Modi event that was held in Houston last year.

He said that Trump and Modi will hold extensive talks on February 25 on a range of issues, including defence and trade. "Modi will host a lunch for Trump, while President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary," he said.

Sources said India and US do not want to rush in finalising a trade deal and both sides will take a decision on it considering a long-term view. Some defence deals may fructify during Trump's visit, the sources said.

