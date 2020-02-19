Home Nation

Will ensure no subversive activity takes place in Jammu & Kashmir during Trump's India visit: DGP

DGP Dilbagh Singh said that foreign dignitaries visited Jammu and Kashmir recently and their visits passed off without any incident.

Published: 19th February 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh

Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said it will take all measures to ensure that militants are not able to carry out any subversive activity in the Union territory during US President Donald Trump's visit to the country next week.

"We are taking all necessary measures. We are hopeful that this visit (of the US president) will pass off peacefully," Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh told reporters here. He was responding to a question on intelligence inputs suggesting that terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed might carry out a major attack on the eve of Trump's visit to India.

Singh said that foreign dignitaries visited Jammu and Kashmir recently and their visits passed off without any incident. "Two groups (of ambassadors) visited Jammu and Kashmir and they left without any incident taking place here," he said.

The DGP said Pakistan was trying its best to keep the militancy going in Jammu and Kashmir by sending in militants from across the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border under the cover of ceasefire violations, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5 last year.

"The number of ceasefire violations has increased after August 5 (2019). Pakistan is trying to keep the borders hot in order to push in as many terrorists as possible. While some attempts of infiltration have been successful, many have been foiled," he said.

Singh said a Pakistani drone recently flew over a BSF picket in the Gagwal area of the Jammu region for around 10 minutes, but was pulled back after the troops of the border-guarding force opened fire.

In response to a question, the DGP said he would not be able to give the exact number of militants waiting to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir from across the LoC, but maintained that terror launchpads were active during the winter months as well.

"Normally, there would not be much activity at the launchpads during the winter months as snow would cover the passes. This winter, however, the movement at the luanchpads did not reduce," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbagh Singh Kashmir unrest Donald Trump Trump India visit
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Three killed as crane falls on film crew at Shankar and Kamal's 'Indian 2' shooting spot
Gallery
21 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 21 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp