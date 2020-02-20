Home Nation

Uttarakhand's 100-day plan to reduce migration of locals 

The government has to provide essential infrastructure along with power supply and other amenities such as the internet.

Published: 20th February 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalis migration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN : The Uttarakhand government has drafted a plan to provide a minimum 100 days of work, through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005, to arrest migration from the hill state, which also has national security implications. The Rural Development and Migration Commission report, released in 2018, had shown that because of rapid migration some villages in the state have been left with a population in single digits. The report also showed that over 500 villages have seen around 50% migration and this has made them turn into ghost towns.

“Villages, which are the worst affected, have been chosen for the initiative. We will make sure that 100 days of work is provided so that people don’t have to leave their homes,” Udayraj Singh, additional secretary, MGNREGA, Uttarakhand said. Last year during his visit to Uttarakhand, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, who was then the army chief, had raised the issue of migration.

He had said that the Indian Army will extend support to provide basic facilities, such as roads and telecommunication services, in the villages adjacent to the international border at Indo-China border. Uttarakhand shares the international border with China and Nepal. China disputes the alignment of the border and there have been several incursion attempts over the years by Chinese troops. So there is an urgent need to prevent depopulation of border villages Nainital-based historian Shekhar Pathak, a Padma Shri awardee, said, “The state government has to do more than this.

The government has to provide essential infrastructure along with power supply and other amenities such as the internet. Preservation of population of the hills is of vital importance because of cultural as well as strategic significance.” According to the state government, since the 2011 Census, a total of 734 villages have become completely depopulated and turned into ‘ghost villages’. Out of these, around 20 are adjacent to the international borders. On several occasions CM Trivendra Rawat has raised an alarm about migration. “Our villages are slowly getting vacated. The issue of migration is real.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Three killed as crane falls on film crew at Shankar and Kamal's 'Indian 2' shooting spot
Gallery
21 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 21 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp