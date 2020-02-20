AAP to begin membership drive in Uttar Pradesh from February 23

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Buoyed by its spectacular electoral harvest in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now taken a big step towards cutting its teeth into the most populous state of the country — Uttar Pradesh.



The party is all set to launch a membership drive in UP from February 23. The state is currently under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



“Our aim is to take Arvind Kejriwal’s model of governance and development to Uttar Pradesh by strengthening the party’s base in all 403 Assembly constituencies,” AAP Sanjay Singh, who is in charge of party affairs in UP, said. The membership drive, which will continue for a month, will end on March 23.



Singh said people can become AAP members by either reaching out to party offices and getting receipts or by giving missed calls. They can even enrol through the party’s website.

AAP, however, has not yet decided if it will contest the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. “It is for the party to decide on this issue. There is still some time for the next Assembly polls here,” he added.



The AAP has also decided to launch a major publicity blitzkrieg in Uttar Pradesh. More than 5,000 posters and banners will be put up in each district, highlighting the AAP’s model of politics and development.



The party has 60 active district-level units in UP and aims at increasing its presence in other Assembly constituencies.

