Home Nation

AAP to begin membership drive in Uttar Pradesh from February 23

AAP, however, has not yet decided if it will contest the 2022 Assembly polls in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 20th February 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addreses supporters after party's victory in the State Assembly polls

The AAP has also decided to launch a major publicity blitzkrieg in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Buoyed by its spectacular electoral harvest in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now taken a big step towards cutting its teeth into the most populous state of the country — Uttar Pradesh.

The party is all set to launch a membership drive in UP from February 23. The state is currently under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ALSO READ | AAP to strengthen base in UP, launch membership drive: Sanjay Singh

“Our aim is to take Arvind Kejriwal’s model of governance and development to Uttar Pradesh by strengthening the party’s base in all 403 Assembly constituencies,” AAP Sanjay Singh, who is in charge of party affairs in UP, said. The membership drive, which will continue for a month, will end on March 23.

Singh said people can become AAP members by either reaching out to party offices and getting receipts or by giving missed calls. They can even enrol through the party’s website.

AAP, however, has not yet decided if it will contest the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. “It is for the party to decide on this issue. There is still some time for the next Assembly polls here,” he added.

The AAP has also decided to launch a major publicity blitzkrieg in Uttar Pradesh. More than 5,000 posters and banners will be put up in each district, highlighting the AAP’s model of politics and development. 

The party has 60 active district-level units in UP and aims at increasing its presence in other  Assembly constituencies.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP AAP membership drive
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Three killed as crane falls on film crew at Shankar and Kamal's 'Indian 2' shooting spot
Gallery
21 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 21 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp