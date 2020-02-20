Ahead of Donald Trump's visit, verification of shops, hotels done in Agra

By ANI

AGRA: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India next week, verification of houses, shops and hotels are being carried out by police near the Taj Mahal and on the main route, which is expected to be taken up by the visiting dignitary.

"All the houses, shops, restaurants and hotels on the main route and near the Taj Mahal area have been identified. The verification process is about to finish. Some teams have also been put for getting the verification done," Superintendent of Police (City) Botre Rohan Pramod said.



"All this has been done so that there is no security lapse," he added.

Local vendors said that as part of the verification process, police asked them to provide their Aadhar card.

Trump will be on a two-day state visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.