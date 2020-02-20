Home Nation

Ahead of Donald Trump's visit, verification of shops, hotels done in Agra

Local vendors said that as part of the verification process, police asked them to provide their Aadhar card.

Published: 20th February 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020.

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

AGRA: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India next week, verification of houses, shops and hotels are being carried out by police near the Taj Mahal and on the main route, which is expected to be taken up by the visiting dignitary.

"All the houses, shops, restaurants and hotels on the main route and near the Taj Mahal area have been identified. The verification process is about to finish. Some teams have also been put for getting the verification done," Superintendent of Police (City) Botre Rohan Pramod said.

ALSO READ: Not 70 lakh, but one lakh to attend Donald Trump roadshow in Ahmedabad

"All this has been done so that there is no security lapse," he added.

Local vendors said that as part of the verification process, police asked them to provide their Aadhar card.

Trump will be on a two-day state visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

