Home Nation

Angry Chhattisgarh farmers continue protest despite bumper paddy crop, government assurance

They have been staging demonstrations at the centres and some disillusioned with the apathy even threatened to commit suicide, while others have burned their produce.

Published: 20th February 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, senior BJP leaders met Governor on Thursday against lathi-charge, mismanagement in paddy procurement. (Photo| EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Upset paddy farmers in Chhattisgarh are staging protest despite a bumper harvest and assurance by the Chhattisgarh government to procure all their produce, claimed to be the highest ever in the state.

The farmers are holding protests on the highways and premises of some district collectorate office over alleged mismanagement reported in paddy procurement centres. They have been staging demonstrations at the centres and some disillusioned with the apathy even threatened to commit suicide, while others have burned their produce.

The farmers have also threatened the government of moving the court to seek justice.

Thursday is the last day for paddy procurement in Chhattisgarh. The date of procurement was extended from February 15 to 20 by the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet.

Despite the state government assurance on every grain of the farmers would be purchased by it, the resentment continues among the agrarian community who claimed that despite the token system they had to wait for days to sell their paddy.

In several places across the state, there was shortage of gunny bags and other alleged mismanagement at various paddy procurement centres. “Some centres have got more gunny bags than the required resulting into some crisis at other places. The collectors have been instructed to resolve the issue at the earliest”, said the food minister Amarjeet Bhagat, who took urgent review meeting at the secretariat.

The state government has set the target of taking 85 lakh metric ton of paddy from farmers during the current Kharif season and it claimed to have procured 81.5 lakh MT so far.

Meanwhile, the police lathi-charge on agitating paddy farmers in Kondagaon district has stir storm in the state police circle. The opposition BJP accused the Bhupesh Baghel government as ‘anti-farmer’ had constituted a five-member team to inquire into the incident of lathi-charge. Former CM Raman Singh accompanied by senior BJP leaders met the Governor submitting memorandum against lathicharge, alleging gross mismanagement at the procurement centres and humiliation faced by farmers

The Congress leaders denounced blocking highways by the farmers cited that such protests were uncalled for, as the local people’s representatives besides the officials are always available to listen and resolve their problem.

“The Congress should now be ready to pay the political price”, said Vikram Usendi, BJP state president. The Congress leaders retorted citing that the BJP leaders are running baseless propaganda and misleading the farmers.

Since morning at various procurement centres in the state the BJP activists were seen in support of the demonstrating farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paddy farmers Agrarian crisis Farmers' distress
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp